This South Dakota Company is the Oldest and Still Running Today

When you see the storefront sign that reads "Since 1883" and that business is serving customers today, then you know they must be doing something right.

Sioux Falls has such a business that continues to super-serve its customers.

margouillatphotos/Unsplash

Look's Meat Market opened their doors in 1883 and has since re-invented itself to be known as Look's Marketplace now located near 69th Street and Minnesota Avenue.

For this reason, Look's is the Oldest Company in South Dakota. And, one of the dozens that pre-date Statehood.

According to Zippia, Look's along with many companies in the United States, have defied the odds and all been in operation for more than 100 years. Some companies pre-date their state’s admission into the union.

If you look at the list you will see that our neighbors oldest business still has the front door open.

Minnesota - St. Paul Fire And Marine Insurance company was founded in Minnesota in 1853. The St. Paul Companies, Inc. is Minnesota's oldest business corporation and one of the oldest insurance companies in the United States.

Facebook

Iowa - Breitbach’s Country Dining in Balltown is run by the same family who founded it in 1852 and continues to serve country cooking. Looking back at the history this historical eastern Iowa restaurant has served as a stagecoach stop, personal residence, hotel, grocery store, and tavern over the years. And they still serve homemade pie.

Facebook

Nebraska - Now a museum, the Florence Mill in north Omaha was founded in 1846 where Morman pioneer Brigham Young supervised its construction. It now serves as a history museum and art gallery.

Unsplash

North Dakota - The Bismarck Tribune began printing in 1873 and continues to serve its 82,000 readers daily.

