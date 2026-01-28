Three of Iowa’s first four conference games will be played on the road. The Hawkeyes will open conference play at Michigan on Sept. 26.

Iowa will then host Ohio State in its conference home opener (Oct. 3), before traveling to Washington (Oct. 10) and Minnesota (Oct. 24). It marks just the fourth time – and first time since 1954 – that Iowa plays Michigan and Ohio State in back-to-back weeks. Iowa’s lone bye falls on Oct. 17.

The Hawkeyes will host border-rival Wisconsin for Homecoming on Oct. 31 and then opens the month of November at Northwestern in its new stadium on Nov. 7. The contest against the Badgers will mark the 18th time Iowa plays on Halloween, with the last three times also taking place in Iowa City (2009, 2015 and 2020).

Iowa rounds out the regular season with a home date against Purdue (Nov. 14), at Illinois (Nov. 21), and hosting Nebraska on Black Friday (Nov. 28).

The Hawkeyes open their season with three straight home games in September in Kinnick Stadium hosting Northern Illinois (Sept. 5), Iowa State (Sept. 12) and UNI on Family Weekend (Sept. 19).