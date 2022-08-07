Soggy Sioux Falls Shatters One Day Rainfall Record

Some much-needed rain fell hard on Sunday morning in Sioux Falls and in portions of southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa. Check out some of these amounts!

Early Sunday morning the rain started to come down in buckets around the Sioux Falls area.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued and there were reports of flooding streets and homes.

NWS Sioux Falls Radar Sunday Flooding NWS Sioux Falls Radar Early Morning Sunday Shows Record Breaking Rain

According to Todd Heitkamp, Meteorologist In Charge at the NWS, Sioux Falls broke the ALL-TIME daily record for rainfall in a 24-hour period.

So far 5.51” fell at the airport breaking the previous all-time record of 4.59” set on August 1 of 1975.

NWS Sioux Falls NWS Sioux Falls

The heaviest amounts of 2 to 5 inches occurred in a band from a little west of Sioux Falls to southeast of Spirit Lake.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is confirming that there were many reports of 2 to 5 inches of rainfall around the Sioux Falls vicinity.

The northern part of town got the heaviest rain.

Chris Logan via NWS Sioux Falls

Chris Logan submitted a picture to the NWS in Sioux Falls showing around 6 inches of rain in the rain gauge in Brandon.

Flooding at Cherry Rock Park Sioux Falls-Jesse Peterson via NWS Sioux Falls Flooding at Cherry Rock Park Sioux Falls-Jesse Peterson via NWS Sioux Falls

This picture is of the flooding at Cherry Rock Park in Sioux Falls submitted to the NWS by Jesse Peterson.

