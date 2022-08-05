Going Up! Inflation Has Sioux Empire Fair Prices Rising

If you have the Sioux Empire Fair on your "to do" list for the weekend, one thing you will quickly notice upon arrival is the Ferris Wheel isn't the only thing going up.

You better plan on packing a little extra cash into your purse and wallet because, like most everything else, inflation has its ugly grip on this year's fair too.

Dakota News Now is reporting that thanks to the inflationary times that we find ourselves in, prices at this year's Sioux Empire Fair are on the rise! However, South Dakota's most-popular fair is doing its best to help keep prices affordable.

Scott Wick, President, and CEO of W.H Lyon Fairgrounds Sioux Empire Fair Association told Dakota News Now, “As far as us as a fair, we’re definitely experiencing some increased costs in contracted labor services, what we have to being in for production and different things to do our concerts.”

If you're in the habit of buying the "Super Pass" for unlimited rides and select Grandstand Entertainment, you will notice somewhat of an increase in price this year. Fairgoers can also expect to see a bump in the price for carnival tickets, along with the items you'll be purchasing from the various vendors.

What's mostly responsible for driving up the price?

Vendors told Dakota News Now that it's a combination of the prices they have to pay for the products they use, coupled with the high cost of fuel right now.

One thing that has not gone up...

The price you will pay to get in. Gate admission prices will remain at $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children ages (6-12). Kids (5 and under) get in free.

The 2022 Sioux Empire Fair gets underway Friday, August 5th at 5 PM and runs through Saturday, August 13th.

Source: Dakota News Now