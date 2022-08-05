Going Up! Inflation Has Sioux Empire Fair Prices Rising

Going Up! Inflation Has Sioux Empire Fair Prices Rising

Dakota News Now (with permission)/Getty Images

If you have the Sioux Empire Fair on your "to do" list for the weekend, one thing you will quickly notice upon arrival is the Ferris Wheel isn't the only thing going up.

You better plan on packing a little extra cash into your purse and wallet because, like most everything else, inflation has its ugly grip on this year's fair too.

Dakota News Now is reporting that thanks to the inflationary times that we find ourselves in, prices at this year's Sioux Empire Fair are on the rise! However, South Dakota's most-popular fair is doing its best to help keep prices affordable.

Get our free mobile app

Scott Wick, President, and CEO of W.H Lyon Fairgrounds Sioux Empire Fair Association told Dakota News Now, “As far as us as a fair, we’re definitely experiencing some increased costs in contracted labor services, what we have to being in for production and different things to do our concerts.”

If you're in the habit of buying the "Super Pass" for unlimited rides and select Grandstand Entertainment, you will notice somewhat of an increase in price this year. Fairgoers can also expect to see a bump in the price for carnival tickets, along with the items you'll be purchasing from the various vendors.

What's mostly responsible for driving up the price?

Vendors told Dakota News Now that it's a combination of the prices they have to pay for the products they use, coupled with the high cost of fuel right now. 

One thing that has not gone up...

The price you will pay to get in. Gate admission prices will remain at $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children ages (6-12). Kids (5 and under) get in free.

The 2022 Sioux Empire Fair gets underway Friday, August 5th at 5 PM and runs through Saturday, August 13th.

Source: Dakota News Now

The Ultimate Sioux Falls Visitor's Guide: A to Z

Sioux Falls has lots to explore; fun stuff for the whole family, food of every kind, educational opportunities, and more! If you have out-of-town guests visiting, show them around our city. Eat at places they've never eaten. Take them to places they'd never go. Take some great photos to post on social media (and don't forget the hashtag #HiFromSiouxFalls). We've even listed some cool hotels where they can stay if you don't have the room.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota. We call it the 'Sioux Empire.' It's the biggest city in the state with a population of nearly 200,000. We’re known for our namesake, Falls Park, along the Big Sioux River. Sioux Falls has received numerous accolades for its quality of life. We have been named the number one best place to rent in America. We’ve topped the list of Best States to Find a Job. Sioux Falls is the Best City in America for Young Professionals. 

We've appeared on lists such as Most Charming Small CitiesTop 10 Place to Raise Kids, and even ranked 10th in the 2020 Top 100 Best Places to Live. We have an abundance of achievements and you can see them on the Sioux Falls Development Foundation's website.

It's a pretty awesome city and that's why we think you should come and visit. If you're coming on business or pleasure, we've put together a list of places to go and things to see. We know you want to explore the attractions the city is known for like Falls Park, the Arc of Dreams, and the Sculpture Walk, but there's a lot more to see and do than just the touristy (that's really a word) stuff. The best places to go are where the locals go and we have a not your average, ordinary visitor's guide. 

Here's a list of over 100 things to do and places to go in Sioux Falls.

Click HERE for a list of all the places we mention and links to each one. Print it out or save it to your phone and use it as a reference when you're visiting. See you soon!

Lost Island Theme Park Waterloo Iowa

A brand new $100 Million Theme Park is about ready to open in Waterloo, Iowa. It's scheduled to open this summer, 2022, and here is how things are going.

 

Filed Under: Inflation, Sioux Empire Fair, Sioux Falls
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top