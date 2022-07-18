Sioux Falls Gas Station To Sell Fuel For $2.38 per Gallon

Pain at the pump is real for many South Dakotans as record-high inflation is cutting into the family budget. With gas in the Sioux Falls area in the mid-$4 range, it makes you want to jump into Doc Brown's DeLorean and travel back to January 2021 when gas was a little cheaper.

Well there is no time machine, but on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, a Sioux Falls gas station will give you the next best thing, they will sell fuel for $2.38 per gallon. That is not a typo. $2.38 per gallon. As I type this, most gas stations in Sioux Falls are selling gas for around $4.50 per gallon.

So why $2.38 and who is behind this event. The event is sponsored by Americans for Prosperity and their True Cost of Washington campaign. $2.38 per gallon was the national average price of gas in mid-January, 2021, the month that current president Joe Biden took office.

According to AFP, "the campaign in Sioux Falls is aimed to highlight the policies contributing to skyrocketing prices that are squeezing South Dakota working-class families."

When and Where:

Get $2.38 gas pm Tuesday, July 19, 2022, from 1:30 pm to 3 pm at Friendly's Fuel Stop, 3700 N Potsdam Ave in Sioux Falls. That's near the Benson Rd and I-229 interchange. Gasoline discounts are given on a first-come, first-served basis.