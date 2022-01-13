What to See at the 34th Annual Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show

Just a week away, the 34th Annual Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show is the first big trade show of the year and a perfect time to break out of the winter blues.

When you see all these new boats and campers how can you not get charged up for Spring?

January 21-23 the Expo Building at the Sioux Empire Fairgrounds will be bursting with the newest models in outdoor fun.

Friday, January 21 - 2:00-8:00pm

Saturday, January 22 - 10:00am-8:00pm

Sunday, January 23 - 10:00am-4:00pm

If you're a fisherman the top brands in boating will be on-site to answer all your questions. Reps from Lund, Ranger, Stratos, and Alumacraft can answer all your questions.

But if you take to the water for more pleasure than sport, check out the new lines of ski and wake boats and pontoons.

Looking for a new ATV or camper? There will be dozens on display for three big days.

Tickets are only $8.00 at the door.

