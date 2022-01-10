Colman Family Escapes Fire With Kids, Dog, And Needs Your Help

Fire broke out at Nate and Billie Olson's house and they managed to escape with their kids, dog, and the clothes they were wearing. Now this Colman, South Dakota family could really use your help.

I've known Nate for years. And if you've ever been a part of the Sanford Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon you've probably met Nate. For years he has generously given his time, talents, and resources to help kids fighting cancer.

Now this couple that has done so much for others in our community could really use your help.

Their house, just north of Sioux Falls in Colman is uninhabitable leaving this family of 4 with no place to live.

Now this couple that has done so much for others needs your help. A GOFUNDME page has been set up to help raise money for the family.

The GOFUNDME page explains that ... "late afternoon of January 9, our lights started to flicker so Nate quickly went to the basement door to go to the basement where the electric box is located.

When opening the basement door he was greeted by smoke and flames. We got both kids and Rubble out to the car.

We literally ran out of the house with the T-shirts and shorts we had on (each of us had summer-style clothes on as we were lounging and getting ready to watch some football).

Unfortunately, due to the age and electricity in the house being old and we couldn't get an electrician to update our electricity and in turn, it left us without homeowners insurance. That is where the cost will be impacting us.

We appreciate all of the outpourings of support so far. Our house is a total loss, but we are hoping to be able to salvage clothes and hardwood furniture.

We will need help finding a rental house in the Colman area that is pet-friendly until we can get our house replacement.

We will be using any funds for the demolition of our house and bringing in a new house for our property.

We are not the people that ask for help, this is hard for us to ask for help.

If you are unable to provide financially, please say an extra prayer for us, especially for our kids. We are trying to keep as much normalcy as possible."

I can't imagine how difficult this is for the Olson family. Please give whatever you can at this GOFUNDME page.

