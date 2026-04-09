South Dakota Coyote Women's Basketball Head Coach Carrie Eighmey just wrapped up year number two in Vermillion.

They were vastly different seasons, and the program saw such immense growth in 2025-26 that the school reached a new five-year contract with the Coach on Thursday.

The new deal will keep the Coach in Vermillion until 2031, which would be year number seven on the job.

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Per GoYotes.com:

VERMILLION, S.D. – The University of South Dakota and women's basketball head coach Carrie Eighmey have agreed to a new five-year contract through the 2030-31 season, the Athletic Director Jon Schemmel announced Thursday morning.

Eighmey just wrapped up her second season in Vermillion, earning a 26-10 record with a trip to the WNIT semifinals. USD's 12-4 record in Summit League play earned USD a third-place finish in the conference, the program's best finish since the 2021-22 season. In Eighmey's two seasons at the helm, the Coyotes are 37-30 with a 17-15 conference record.

"Carrie has done an exceptional job since arriving to USD and Vermillion," Schemmel said. "Her passion for Coyote Women's Basketball is apparent every day and I'm excited for her to continue leading our program for years to come!"

In Eighmey's second season as the leader of the Coyotes, South Dakota recorded a 15-win improvement from her first season, tied for the second-best improvement at the Division I level. The 26 wins are the most for the Coyote women since 2021-22 and is the 18th 20-win season in program history. The Coyotes advanced to the Summit League semifinals this season and advanced to the WNIT Fab Four for the second time in program history.



"I am incredibly excited to continue leading the South Dakota Women's Basketball program for years to come. I am beyond grateful for President Gestring and Jon Schemmel's unwavering belief in me, our staff, and this program," Eighmey said. "The support we have received from our administration, the campus community, and Yote fans everywhere has been truly overwhelming in the best way possible!"

Eighmey's Coyotes had three all-conference performers total five honors this season. Angelina Robles was a first team all-Summit League performer to give Eighmey two first teamers in two seasons at the helm. Molly Joyce was the Summit League Newcomer of the Year, second team all-Summit League, and named to the Summit League all-Newcomer team. Elise Turrubiates earned honorable mention honors and was a member of the newcomer team as well.



"South Dakota Women's Basketball has a long and proud history of success, and we will continue to work tirelessly to honor and carry on that tradition," Eighmey said. "It's a great day to be a Coyote!"



In her first season at South Dakota, Eighmey coached one of the nation's most versatile players in Grace Larkins . Larkins was the Summit League Player of the Year and a member of the first team and defensive team all-conference. Larkins was named Associated Press Player of the Week, USBWA Player of the Week, twice named to the NCAA Starting Five of the week, and broke the program's single game scoring record twice.



Eighmey, a native of Edgar, Nebraska, came to South Dakota after one season at Idaho and a successful career at Division II Nebraska-Kearney (eight seasons) and NAIA Hastings (three seasons). Eighmey holds a career record of 285-151 over 14 seasons as a head coach and a 52-46 record at the Division I level.

Source: University of South Dakota Athletics