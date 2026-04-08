Daniel Faalele has been a massive presence and part of the Ravens offensive line over the past four seasons.

The 6-foot-8, 370-pound Minnesota Gopher alum joined the team as a fourth-round pick back in 2022, and has been a free agent for the past month.

Now, he has a new team after four years spent in Baltimore.

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Per ProFootballTalk:

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Giants have agreed to a one-year deal with offensive lineman Daniel Faalele.

He started all 17 games in each of the last two seasons for the Ravens. He was a fourth-round pick in 2022.

Faalele now gives New York another option to start at right guard. The club brought in Lucas Patrick earlier this week as well.

Faalele has been a solid contributor for Baltimore and now earns an opportunity with the Giants.

Last season according to PFF, Faalele played over 1,000 offensive snaps, was penalized 5 times and allowed 4 sacks.

Faalele was a first-team All-Big Ten pick in 2021 with the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Source: NBC Sports and PFF stats