The WNBA Draft took place on Monday Night, and Azzi Fudd predictably was taken #1 overall by the Dallas Wings.

It's a reunion for Fudd and former collegiate teammate Paige Bueckers, who was last year's #1 pick out of UConn.

Holding the second overall pick last night, the Minnesota Lynx opted to add another dynamic guard to their roster.

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Per ESPN.com:

NEW YORK -- Azzi Fudd is on her way to Dallas as the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft with a $500,000 payday waiting for the former UConn star.

"I'm not really sure I have words to describe that feeling what that meant," Fudd said of getting drafted. "I don't think it's fully sunk in. It's nothing I could have imagined. The feeling of sitting with my family, with [UConn assistant] Morgan [Valley], hearing your name called, go up there. Such a surreal feeling."

Fudd will pair again with former Huskies teammate Paige Bueckers, who was the Wings' top pick last year. Bueckers -- who along with Fudd gave UConn a record seven No. 1 selections -- was in attendance at the draft along with Fudd's Huskies teammates.

"Paige is an incredible player, everyone knows that," Fudd said. "She's someone that makes playing basketball with easy."

UCLA stars Lauren Betts and Gabriela Jaquez went in the top five, a little over a week after leading the Bruins to their first NCAA championship.

Minnesota took Olivia Miles of TCU with the No. 2 pick. Miles decided to stay in college last season instead of enter the WNBA draft. She transferred from Notre Dame to the Horned Frogs. She helped the team reach the Elite Eight for the second consecutive year.

"Deep breath that's why I got emotional," Miles said of finishing her journey. "It's finally here, finally heard my name. This is what this was for."

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Myles shot over 47% from the floor this past season with the Horned Frogs, and finished with 15.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.

To see all of the selections from last night's WNBA draft, find the draft tracker here.

Source: Dallas Wings select UConn's Azzi Fudd No. 1 in 2026 WNBA draft - ESPN