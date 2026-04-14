The Green Bay Packers have successfully leaned out their wide receiver room.

To some, the Packers loss of Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks this offseason might trigger a panic response.

Many saw the writing on the wall for the pair of veterans after the Packers spent a pair of high draft picks last April on Matthew Golden and Savion Williams.

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Doubs departed in free agency last month and signed a big deal with the New England Patriots. After adding veteran Skyy Moore as receiver depth and a boost to the special teams unit, Green Bay was once again bloated at wideout.

That addition, plus the projected growth of Williams and Golden allowed Green Bay to explore its options. They opted to trade Wicks, who was in a contract year, to Philly for a pair of draft picks.

The haul, which includes a 2026 5th rounder (#153) and a 2027 6th, further accentuates the fact that Packers GM Brian Gutekunst values the 2027 draft heavily. It also shows that the Packers have faith in the development of Golden and Williams in year two.

Here's a look at the picks that the Packers currently have in 2026 as we approach the draft in Pittsburgh:

- 2nd Round Pick (#52)

- 3rd Round Pick (#84)

- 4th Round Pick (#120)

- 5th Round Pick (#153)

- 5th Round Pick (#160)

- 6th Round Pick (#201)

- 7th Round Pick (#236)

- 7th Round Pick (#255)

The Packers have eight selections, and have major needs at the following positions on draft weekend:

- CB

- DI/DT

- G

- LB

- RB (depth)

Green Bay could also add depth at Offensive Tackle, Safety, Edge Rusher, Tight End and Quarterback. Right now, Kyle McCord and Desmond Ridder are the backups to Jordan Love after Malik Willis' departure in free agency.

Here's what ESPN's Rob Demovsky had to say about the Packers needs in the draft:

Top three needs: Edge, CB, OL After trading Rashan Gary and losing Kingsley Enagbare in free agency (and with Micah Parsons unlikely to be ready for the start of the season), the Packers might need multiple pass rushers. At cornerback, they signed Benjamin St-Juste in free agency, but his relatively modest contract (two years, $10 million) suggests they don't view him as a permanent starter. Also, they basically swapped him for Nate Hobbs, who was released, in a position that was already thin. Though their starters on the offensive line appear set with Jordan Morgan taking over for Rasheed Walker at left tackle, they need depth across the entire front.

The 2026 NFL Draft from Pittsburgh begins on Thursday, April 23rd and runs through Saturday the 25th.

Source: Green Bay Packers 2026 NFL draft picks, biggest needs - ESPN

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