The Sioux Falls Stampede and Fargo Force have played quite the series thus far, and it isn't over just yet.

Following a thrilling Overtime victory by the Stampede in Game Four on Friday Night, a winner-take-all Game Five is on the way from the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Tuesday Night.

The Herd survived in a 2-1 win in Fargo on Friday, the third Overtime contest through the first four games of the series:

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Fargo, N.D. – The Herd defeated the Fargo Force 2-1 in overtime Friday night in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. The Stampede received goals from Noah Mannausau and overtime hero Thomas Zocco, while Linards Feldbergs continued his stellar postseason play with 48 saves on 49 shots.

After last night’s intense triple-overtime battle, the stage was set for another physical and fast-paced matchup.

The first period opened with an early opportunity for the Herd after Alex Lofgren was called for slashing at 3:39, but Sioux Falls was unable to capitalize on the power play. Fargo struck first at 6:38 when Arseni Marchenko found the back of the net. The Herd challenged the play for interference, but the goal stood.

The physicality continued throughout the period as penalties piled up on both sides. Fargo took penalties for tripping at 10:49 and slashing at 14:52, while Brock Schultz was called for high-sticking for the Herd. Neither team converted on the man advantage. Sioux Falls outshot Fargo 20-12 in the opening frame.

The second period followed a similar pattern, featuring another goal and several penalties. Brock Schultz picked up his second penalty of the night for tripping at 3:49, but the Herd penalty kill came through again. Fargo’s Saxton Tess was sent to the box for high-sticking at 6:31, though Sioux Falls could not convert. At 12:30, Matthew Grimes took a high-sticking penalty for the Herd, but the penalty kill remained perfect.

The Herd finally broke through at 16:09 when Noah Mannausau fired a shot that was blocked by Ajay White. Mannausau gathered the rebound and buried it to tie the game 1-1. Brent Solomon and JJ Monteiro were credited with the assists.

Late in the period, Cooper Soller was called for slashing for Sioux Falls at 18:24, while Fargo’s Jacob Sagadin received a double minor for high-sticking. Despite the extended power-play opportunities, neither team was able to score.

The fast-paced action carried into the third period, but strong defensive play and key saves from both goaltenders kept the game tied. Neither team scored or took a penalty in the third, sending the series to its third straight overtime game. The Herd outshot the Force 14-10 in the period.

The intensity continued into overtime as both goaltenders made crucial saves to keep their teams alive. At 10:27, Stepan Cerny was called for hooking, giving Sioux Falls a late power-play opportunity.

Just over a minute later, Thomas Zocco delivered the game-winner. Zocco fired a shot that deflected off a Fargo defender before he regained control and buried the rebound through traffic, glove side, to give the Herd the 2-1 overtime victory.

Feldbergs once again stood tall in net and now holds a 2.02 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage in the postseason.

Playoff hockey returns to the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale now