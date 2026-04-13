The NBA Playoffs officially begin with the play-in games on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday Night.

The first round featuring eight teams from each conference will begin on Saturday.

Between now and then, there will be plenty of speculation, drama, and debate in the lead-up to the 8-team fields being formed.

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Here's a look at this week's schedule, as well as the matchups that are already solidified:

Play-In Tuesday (9/10 Seeds):

#10 Heat @ #9 Hornets – 6:30 Prime Video

#10 Trail Blazers @ #9 Suns – 9:00 Prime Video

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Play-In Wednesday (7/8 Seeds):

#8 Magic @ #7 76ers – 6:30 Prime Video (Winner is #7 Seed)

#8 Warriors @ #7 Clippers – 9:00 Prime Video (Winner is #7 Seed)

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8-seed Games – Friday

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First Round Matchups:

#5 Raptors vs. #4 Cavaliers – 12:00 Prime Video Sat.

#6 Timberwolves vs. #3 Nuggets – 2:30 Prime Video Sat.

#6 Hawks vs. #3 Knicks – 5:00 Prime Video Sat.

#5 Rockets vs. #4 Lakers – 7:30 ABC Sat.

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#7 76ers/Magic vs. #2 Celtics – 12:00 ABC Sun

#8 TBD vs. #1 Thunder – 2:30 ABC Sun

#8 TBD vs. #1 Pistons – 5:30 NBC Sun

#7 Suns/Blazers vs. #2 Spurs – 8:00 NBC

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Lastly, here's a look at the odds for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the postseason.

*Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of 4/13/2026 and are subject to change.

Game 1 Spread at Denver - Nuggets favored by 6.5 points

Win Series vs. Denver - +280, Denver -350

Win Western Conference - +4000 (5th behind OKC, San Antonio, Denver, Houston)

Win NBA Finals - +9000 (9th)

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In four meetings this season, Minnesota holds a 1-3 record against the Nuggets.

Source: NBA Betting Odds & Lines: Team Futures - Champion | DraftKings Sportsbook