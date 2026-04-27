Tucker Large was a key contributor on both of the recent National Title winning teams in Brookings, and the Sioux Falls native is now making the jump to the NFL.

Large, who attended and starred at Sioux Falls Roosevelt, is the latest native of the Sioux Empire to make the leap to the league.

News broke on Sunday that Large would be signing an undrafted free agent contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

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Large joins Cooper DeJean as Sioux Falls natives in the Eagles secondary:

Large played in 34 games over three seasons while with the Jackrabbits and tallied 102 total tackles along with 7 interceptions. He also averaged 18.9 yards per punt return along with a touchdown during the 2023 season.

This past season in Pullman, Large took off to new heights, per the Seattle Times:

It’s a remarkable development for Large, who suffered an injury early in WSU’s Potato Bowl win over Utah State in December, which also caused him to miss the Cougars’ pro day last month. He attended the event but didn’t participate.

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 183 pounds, Tucker played the first four years of his career at FCS South Dakota State before following former coach Jimmy Rogers to WSU, where Large blossomed into a star. Large started all 13 games, recording 71 tackles (three for loss) and eight pass breakups.

Large also finished the season with a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 86.5, tops on the team among defenders who played meaningful roles. Overall, Large’s defense grade was 81.4, second only to star edge rusher Isaac Terrell, who followed Rogers to Iowa State over the winter.

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Congratulations to Sioux Falls native Tucker Large on his journey to the National Football League!

Sources: The Seattle Times