The 2026 NFL Draft came and went in the blink of an eye late last week.

In the wake of over 250 players hearing their names called, the flood of undrafted free agency commences.

Now, this time of year becomes draft grade season. While it might not mean too much, it's a fun debate of value and perspective for all 32 teams.

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Our area teams were a mixed bag in the draft grades thus far, with just one (Kansas City, 7th) carving out a top 10 grade.

Here's a look at the official aggregate grid of grades compiled by Rene Bugner on Twitter.

Here's a look at the top scores and where our area teams ended up:

1) Cleveland Browns

2) Las Vegas Raiders

3) New York Giants

4) New York Jets

T5) Dallas Cowboys & Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7) Kansas City Chiefs

16) Detroit Lions

20) Chicago Bears

21) Green Bay Packers

26) Denver Broncos

29) Minnesota Vikings

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and it's hard to actually grade a draft class until they see the field for a few seasons.

Source: René Bugner on X

The Last Ten Quarterbacks Drafted by the Minnesota Vikings Gallery Credit: Bert Remien