Here's What a Million Dollar South Dakota House Looks Like in 2022
The real estate market in South Dakota
is crazy! It's a real seller's market out there, at least that's what I've overheard whenever I'm trying to get around a group of people gathered to gossip in the middle of the aisle at HyVee.
Anyways, prices for houses are up in the Sioux Empire, and it got us thinking, what does a million-dollar house in South Dakota look like? What does a cool mill get you in the 605?
First, let's compare what a million-dollar house in someplace like Los Angeles looks like. The Silverlake neighborhood in LA is a kind-of hip, upper-scale part of town, and this is what you can get for a milly on Realtor.com :
- 2bed
- 1bath
- 1,014sqft
- 3,118sqft lot
Cozy.
Now let's get back home to South Dakota and check out this million-dollar listing in Dakota Dunes.
We're looking at a six-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath beauty right banks of the Missouri River.
It is nearly six times a big as that LA house at 6,211 square feet on a half-acre lot.
It was built in 2003.