In Sioux Falls, we fancy ourselves as a pretty good beer-drinking town, whether it be the old standbys or new options from one of the great craft breweries that have popped up in town over the last several years.

But when it comes to a new ranking of the top 50 cities in America for beer drinkers, only one town in the Mount Rushmore State was represented.

And it wasn't us.

SmartAsset looked at 366 cities and ranked them in terms of the total number of breweries, breweries per 100,000 residents, the average number of beers per brewery, bars per 100,000 residents, and the average price of a pint.

When you add all of the numbers together, you find Rapid City at number 30 on the list.

South Dakota's second-largest city made the top 30 despite having only seven breweries in town. Only Appleton, Wisconsin (4); Athens, Georgia (5); Bloomington, Indiana (5); Lawrence, Kansas (6); and Springfield, Illinois (6) had fewer.

That small number of breweries also gave Rapid City one of the smallest selections among cities in the top 30, just 28.6 beers per location. Only Springfield, Illinois (17.8) and Spokane, Washington had fewer options to choose from.

One of the biggest things working in Rapid City's favor was cost. The average pint of beer was just $3.25, which is tied for the third-lowest among all of the cities in the top 30.

TOP TEN CITIES FOR BEER DRINKERS (SmartAsset)

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Bend, Oregon Milwaukee, Wisconsin Cincinnati, Ohio Asheville, North Carolina Fort Collins, Colorado Austin, Texas New Orleans, Louisana Portland, Oregon Portland, Maine

