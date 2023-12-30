Which State Drinks the Most Beer: #4 South Dakota
How bout a beer after work? Grab a beer before heading to your seat at the Denny or Sanford Pentagon. Buy a bucket of beers before Monday Night Football. Light up the firepit with neighbors and a beer.
The consumption of beer varies in any climate. Sports events lead to the choices of when to pop the top of a cold one. Having friends over. Or, meeting coworkers after work.
Here in the upper plains, we like our beer. From an article on Yahoo Sports, South Dakota ranks #4 among the states consuming the most beer.
This one time we will tip our hat to our northern neighbors where North Dakota consumes more beer per capita than any other state.
Top Ten Beer-Consuming States
1-North Dakota
2-New Hampshire
3-Montana
4-South Dakota
5-Wisconsin
6-Nevada
7-Vermont
8-Nebraska
9-Texas
10-Maine
#13-tie Iowa
#29 Minnesota
Cheers!
