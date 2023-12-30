Which State Drinks the Most Beer: #4 South Dakota

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

How bout a beer after work? Grab a beer before heading to your seat at the Denny or Sanford Pentagon. Buy a bucket of beers before Monday Night Football. Light up the firepit with neighbors and a beer.

Canva Canva loading...

The consumption of beer varies in any climate. Sports events lead to the choices of when to pop the top of a cold one. Having friends over. Or, meeting coworkers after work.

Canva Canva loading...

Here in the upper plains, we like our beer. From an article on Yahoo Sports, South Dakota ranks #4 among the states consuming the most beer.

Canva Canva loading...

This one time we will tip our hat to our northern neighbors where North Dakota consumes more beer per capita than any other state.

Canva Canva loading...

Top Ten Beer-Consuming States

1-North Dakota

2-New Hampshire

3-Montana

4-South Dakota

5-Wisconsin

6-Nevada

7-Vermont

8-Nebraska

9-Texas

10-Maine

#13-tie Iowa

#29 Minnesota

Canva Canva loading...

Cheers!

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet