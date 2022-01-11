It's been a week since the Sioux Falls Police Department asked the public to help find 12-year-old runaway Autumn Davis.

Members of the community are encouraged to pass along any information they know about Autumn's whereabouts to the Sioux Falls Police Department. The hope is Autumn's picture on the Sioux Falls Police Department's Facebook page and Twitter page will help bring Autumn home.

Autumn is described as a 12-year-old girl that is 5'0'' and around 90 pounds. The Sioux Falls Police Department states that Autumn "now has dyed black hair. She is considered endangered due to age." As of right now, Public Information Officer Sam Clemens of the Sioux Falls Police Department says there is no new information, and the police are still actively searching for Autumn.

Surprisingly, this is not the first time the Sioux Falls Police Department has searched for Autumn Davis. This is the second time since October she has been reported missing.

According to a previous story from our news partners at Dakota News Now, Autumn ran away from her apartment located near 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue. She was found within 24 hours of her disappearance.

With the colder weather blanketing the Sioux Empire, it's so important to find Autumn and bring her home safely. Anyone who has seen or heard from Autumn Davis is encouraged to call the Sioux Falls Police Department at (605)-367-7000. Together, the Sioux Falls community can help the Sioux Falls Police Department bring Autumn home.

