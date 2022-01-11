South Dakota Restaurant of the Year Announced

If you're looking for an award-winning restaurant in South Dakota, you don't always look in a city. Sometimes you have to look a few miles outside of town.

The South Dakota Retailers Association held its 125th annual awards banquet on Monday. The winner of the Restaurant of the Year went to the Cattlemen's Club Steakhouse just outside of Pierre.

The award is given out every year to an establishment that has earned a reputation for excellence with its food, service, and atmosphere. Having dined there a few years back on a hunting trip, I can assure you it is a fitting award.

If you are thinking that this particular award always goes to a swanky eatery, with all due respect, that is not how you would describe the Cattlemen's Club, and you I doubt they would be offended by that. They maintain traditions that have been there from the beginning when it was opened by the late Myril Arch on his ranch along SD Highway 34 in 1986. They serve phenomenal steaks, aged properly, and made according to Arch's personal recipes.

There is also sawdust on the floor, as a steakhouse on a cattle ranch properly should.

Myril Arch passed away in 2013. His daughter, Cindy, took over the restaurant in 1994.

“We’re not fancy chefs. We serve a good steak for a good price and that’s what we’re all about,” Arch said. “It’s very rewarding to hear people say, ‘Man, that was the best steak I ever had.’”

There isn't a lot of fluff on the menu. They have steaks, burgers, sides, and a kids menu.

If you are ever in Pierre, there isn't a better place to stop for supper than the Cattlemen's Club.