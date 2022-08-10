Nelly Turns Up The Sioux Falls Heat For Debut Show

The Sioux Empire Fair is known to bring big acts to its grandstand stage. On Tuesday night, Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire Fair were proud to welcome for the first time...Nelly!

Nelly is a rapper, singer, and entrepreneur that brought his talents to the Sioux Empire Fair stage. This marked not only Nelly's first performance at the Sioux Empire Fair, but also in the state of South Dakota.

The crowd was electric for the popular 90's-2000's rapper. There was not a moment where people weren't singing or dancing. Nelly performed all the hits for his South Dakota fans including "Hot in Herre," "Just A Dream," "Air Force Ones," and one of his first hit collaboration songs "Over and Over." I had the privilege to introduce the show before Nelly came on stage. Nelly made Tuesday feel like a Friday!

If you missed the high-energy show, check out all the highlights from Nelly's epic performance at the 83rd annual Sioux Empire Fair.

Nelly got the Sioux Empire Fair dancing right when he stepped on stage. His brother is also performing right beside him. It's a family affair!

From 2000, Nelly pulled out all the stops for his hit song "Ride Wit Me." Everyone was singing along with Nelly!

From 2002, Nelly performed one of his biggest hits "Hot in Herre" in the middle of his performance.

2022 Nelly Concert in Sioux Falls

It was extremely difficult to not sing and dance all night, especially during this song from 2001.

2022 Nelly Concert in Sioux Falls

