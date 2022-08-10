2022 Ag Appreciation Day At The Sioux Empire Fair!

The farmers in South Dakota have shown their resilience over the last couple of years. From the derechos to flooding and harsh winters, South Dakotan farmers just can't seem to catch a break. However, they hold their heads high and push through these difficult times in order to feed the American people.

It's important we recognize the farmers’ hard work, effort, and sincere dedication to putting food on our tables. That's why the Sioux Empire Fair sponsors an Ag Appreciation Day for the farmers during Fair Week. It’s just one, simple way the Sioux Empire can show its love for all the members of the farming family!

Get our free mobile app

At the Sioux Empire Fair on Wednesday, hundreds of farmers gathered inside the grandstand for a free lunch! Volunteers from different organizations, media outlets, and businesses all chipped in to help serve meals and personally thank the farmers. Local and state politicians including Congressman Dusty Johnson also showed their support for the agriculture community. Giving farmers a meal my not seem like much, but farmers told me that sharing a meal with their fellow farmers and members of the Sioux Falls community is all the support they need and is deeply appreciated!

A lot of farmers look forward to the luncheon to meet up with old friends. It was fun to see everyone enjoying each other's company and singing along to the music. Andy and I were some of the many volunteers at the event. We were in charge of handing out water and soda. By the time the shift ended, our hands were cold (haha)! It was truly a great opportunity to help serve the farmers because they do so much for our country. We loved meeting everyone who listens to our KXRB Morning Show too! Ag Appreciation Day gives individuals a little glimpse of what the “Heartland of America” looks like. Andy and I were glad to be a small part of this spectacular day!

Life on a Cattle Ranch in Western South Dakota Life is different out in the country. One look at the photo from Robin Bickel and you quickly realize that a workday is quite different as well, after all, she lives out west in South Dakota Cattle Country.

Robin Bickel took time to tell KIKN Country a little bit about her life out west and life as a woman, working outdoors with animals and nature in God's Country. Bickel lives and works on a cattle ranch operated by herself, her father, Jack, and his brother Keith. How far out in the country is she? How does 50 miles west of Mobridge, South Dakota sound? Yep, mountain time out there.

Life is so different in Sioux Falls , South Dakota compared to what our friends on the farm and ranches deal with. It's a half-mile to the grocery store for our family. For Robin, it's 17 miles. However, it's a quick step out her door and she's right in the middle of where a lot of the groceries come from.



