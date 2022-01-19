Did You Know Sioux Falls Mayor TenHaken Can Sing? Seriously!

The 82nd Annual Sioux Empire Fair was going strong at the W.H Lyons Fairgrounds this past summer. Whether you were looking for a delicious corn dog or visiting the petting zoo, there was always something for the family to enjoy.

On top of all the fair food and carnival rides, the Sioux Empire Fair is really known for bringing great entertainment acts to the Grandstand stage. One day during the 38th Annual "Ag Appreciation Day," the crowd received a special and unexpected surprise concert from our very own Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken!

Get our free mobile app

Mayor TenHaken decided to join the band on stage and show his appreciation for the farmers and agricultural producers in South Dakota and around the Sioux Empire. What happened next was something no one saw coming! It was a moment you just had to be there for.

The band asked Mayor TenHaken to join them for their rendition of Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Have You Ever Seen The Rain?" Naturally, Mayor TenHaken was happy to participate and have a little fun too!

Mayor TenHaken, I know you jokingly asked for this video not to go viral on the internet. But this video is just too awesome not to share! Someone needs to bring this mayor to a recording studio immediately!

Needless to say, it was another successful Ag Appreciation Day at the Sioux Empire Fair. Let's hope Mayor TenHaken does an encore during this year's Sioux Empire Fair! I hear "Sweet Caroline" is a great song to get the crowd moving and singing.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

See Some of Sioux Falls' Beautiful Murals [PHOTOS] I was in Canton , SD, and I happened upon a new mural.

It was really cool and that got me thinking that I know of a few murals in Sioux Falls, but I bet there's more than I realize. So, I put it out on social media for the people of Sioux Falls to tell me where all the murals are!

A few of them I had never seen, or never even been to that part of town, and a few of them, I drive by all the time and never noticed!

I know a few businesses have murals inside their establishments, but I decided to keep it to murals that are totally open for the public to see. No need to be 21!

So, here we go! Let's check out some of Sioux Falls' murals. Did I miss one? Let me know!

