Did You Know Sioux Falls Mayor TenHaken Can Sing? Seriously!

The 82nd Annual Sioux Empire Fair is going strong at the W.H Lyons Fairgrounds. Whether you're looking for a delicious corn dog or visiting the petting zoo, there's always something for the family to enjoy.

On top of all the fair food and carnival rides, the Sioux Empire Fair is really known for bringing great entertainment acts to the Grandstand stage. On Wednesday afternoon during the 38th Annual "Ag Appreciation Day," the crowd received a special and unexpected surprise concert from our very own Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken!

Mayor TenHaken decided to join the band on stage and show his appreciation for the farmers and agricultural producers in South Dakota and around the Sioux Empire. What happened next was something no one saw coming! It was a moment you just had to be there for.

Get our free mobile app

The band asked Mayor TenHaken to join them for their rendition of Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Have You Ever Seen The Rain?" Naturally, Mayor TenHaken was happy to participate and have a little fun too!

Mayor TenHaken, I know you jokingly asked for this video not to go viral on the internet. But this video is just too awesome not to share! Someone needs to bring this mayor to a recording studio immediately!

Needless to say, it was another successful Ag Appreciation Day at the Sioux Empire Fair! The farmers in this state have shown their resilience over the last couple of years. From tornadoes to harsh winters and flooding, South Dakotan farmers hold their heads high and push through these hard times in order to feed the American people. That's why it's important we recognize their hard work and dedication to put food on our tables.

Thank you to our farmers and agricultural producers for all the tireless work that you do!