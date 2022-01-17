For thirty years the people of Sioux Falls saw the sign for Gordmans off-price department store across the parking lot from the Empire Mall.

In September of 2020, the store closed for its final time. Since then the building has sat empty, something that doesn't happen too often in Sioux Falls.

We were wondering what people in Sioux Falls would like to see take over the space. Some folks wanted their Gordmans back. It was a great place to find deals on clothing. But, all the Gordmans are gone, so that's a no-go.

And since we've gotten our Chick Fil A and Chipotle, the city is primed for another thing to line up for.

12 Businesses That Would Do Great in Sioux Falls' Abandoned Gordmans Building

Whole Foods

Let's get this out of the way first. Whenever anyone asks what does Sioux Falls need, a top answer is always Whole Foods. I get it, paying for overpriced produce in a place that smells like a hippy's doctor's office is fun. But really, does SF need a WH? It will, of course, make Sioux City jealous. And we could impress our Omaha and Minneapolis friends by saying things like, "Oh yea I saw that at Whole Foods too." But would it be worth it?

Trader Joe's

These grocery stores seem to grow like weeds in some urban areas. Now that Sioux Falls has broken 200K population maybe we'll get to join the list. If you don't know, Trader Joe's is a grocery store that sells various store-branded stuff. It's fine. But it would be exciting to visit a place I've heard about in LA-based podcasts for a decade. Plus, there's Jingle Jangle at Christmas!

IKEA

My wife had to drag me out of the 'I'm fine with furniture found on the street' phase of life into a more grown-up headboard-based style of furnishings. So, I'm betting if an IKEA opened in Sioux Falls I'd have weekend assembly projects planned for every weekend in 2022. But, It would be cool to walk around a store we've seen in movies and series.

Cheesecake Factory

Do you want to order dinner from a novel? Well then my friend, you are in luck. A Cheesecake Factory would thrill your out-of-town guests and Big Bang Theory fans alike.

Cabela's/Bass Pro Shop

Cabela's are the premier stores for walking around and planning what you would need to make it through the zombie apocalypse. And there's fishing stuff too.

Tower Records

This one could be hard to make happen because the Tower Records I'd want is the version from 1995. Back when the record store was THE place to be. It'd have to be a real record store, not a pop-figure collectible store with a crate of Taylor Swift LPs. It would have to have rows and rows of CD, new and used; DVDs; band shirts; a whole wall of music magazines; and a complement of standard High Fidelity record store snobs.

Apple Store

If you don't like clearing your browser's cache, and you'd like to do it in a fancy-looking cell phone store, then an Apple Store is the place for you.

Marijuana Dispensary

Hey Sioux Falls, do you want to generate a lot of tax revenue ($423 million for Colorado in 2021)? Several states have beta tested treating their grown-ups like grown-ups and have reaped the monetary benefits. It'd also be great to beat Minnesota to something.

Golden Corral

With the loss of Royal Fork Sioux Falls has been hankering for a big general buffet restaurant.

Dunkin Donuts

We'd finally have a place to get coffee and donuts.

Tesla Dealership

I bet it would be run by robots!