Inspiring: Have You Seen Sioux Falls Only Salvage Grocery Store?

Did you know there was a Salvage Grocery Store in Sioux Falls that sells stuff for about 50% of what they cost in Big Box Stores?

Fair Market Grocery Store has a brand new large Sioux Falls location at 4510 East 10th Street.

And although they have been in the city for about a year they are excited about what they will be able to offer the community in this new bigger facility.

The reduced-price grocery store's motto is, “Room At The Table For Everyone”.

Fair Market's owner Kristin Johnson says “You can either save the planet or save money and whichever one is more important to you, it doesn’t really matter.”

Fair Market buys grocery items that have been returned to warehouses from other store outlets.

The items are shelf-stable but they have been returned for some reason such as product blemishes or nearing the expiration date.

Johnson reminds you that items change every day so you need to stop in and check the shelves.

Fair Market expanded its hours of operation so now they are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday - Saturday.

Fair Market only accepts card payments at this time.

Kristin Johnson says their mission is “to offer food and other items for a fraction of the price while reducing food waste and keeping items out of the landfill.”

Fair Market Grocery Store at 4510 East 10th St.

