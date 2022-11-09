Major Sioux Falls Food Desert Getting New Grocery Store

When the Hy-Vee on Kiwanis Avenue closed earlier this year it turned a west-central Sioux Falls neighborhood into a proverbial "food desert".

Not that there aren't available edibles in that part of Sioux Falls, but affordable and nutritious may not describe what is currently for purchase in that part of town. What remains, tends toward fast and snack food from convenience and chain fast food restaurants.

Now comes news from Pigeon 605 and Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan that a new grocery store will be moving into that area.

Fair Market, a reduced-price grocery store, has founded a location at 523 N. Kiwanis Ave. and plans to open a location there in the next month.- Jodi Schwan

The goal for Fair Market's second location is to get up and running to serve customers impacted by the loss of access to affordable, nutritious food. It's not to put together a fancy storefront and interior.

Fair Market's eastside location is at 4510 E. 10th St and sells salvaged grocery items at very low prices.

The new Kiwanis store will sell some salvaged items but will also carry staple items like milk, eggs, hamburger, beans, rice, etc. - -foods that can serve a number of basic cuisine needs. They also hope to carry produce at some point.

If this trial location does well, the hope is to expand into the Laura B. Anderson school, North Cliff area too.

See more info at Pigeon 605/Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan.

