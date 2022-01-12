Which South Dakota City Is among the 15 Safest in America?
Almost every day we're bombarded with stories reminding us how much the world has changed in the last couple of years.
And while a majority of the bad news we're getting lately is health-related, there are other disturbing trends emerging across America.
The FBI's most recent crime data shows that violent crimes in the United States jumped by more than five percent overall, with the murder rate up 30 percent, the biggest one-year increase ever.
So now, more than ever we're looking for a safe place to live our lives and raise our families.
To identify which places are safest in America, CCTV Camera World looked at the latest crime data from 7,000 cities across the nation to determine which had the lowest incidents of violent and property crime.
One South Dakota city had quite an impressive showing.
Elk Point, the Union County seat, located 65 miles south of Sioux Falls, is the 13th safest city in America, with 53.76 violent and property crimes per 100,000 people.
According the the latest CrimeGrade.org report card, the city of 2,149 had 6.7 violent crimes per 100,000 people, well below the national average of 22.7.
Elk Point also registered 21.7 property crimes per 100,00 people. The national average is 35.4.
Across the country, Wayland, Massachusetts, a city of just under 14,000 about 20 miles west of Boston, has the lowest overall crime rate, at 7.22 per 100,000, recording just one violent crime, an aggravated assault.
The state of New York was also a big winner on the list with 10 of the 25 safest cities in America.
SAFEST CITIES IN AMERICA
- Wayland, Massachusetts
- Northport, New York
- Milton, Wisconsin
- Homer, New York
- Coxsackie, New York
- Durham, New York
- New Hanover, New Jersey
- Pine Plains, New York
- Rangely, Colorado
- Colstrip, Montana