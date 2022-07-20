At last check, there were more than 3,000 Airbnb properties available for rent in the tri- state area of South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota.

With that overwhelming selection, wouldn't it be nice if someone went to the trouble of picking out the best of the best places to stay to make your life a lot easier?

The folks at HouseBeautiful.com have done just that, identifying what they believe are the rental properties most worthy of your next stay.

Firefly Treehouse - Elk Point, SD Airbnb loading...

In South Dakota, they've bestowed that 'best of' label on the Firefly Treehouse.

It's listed as a one-bedroom, one-bathroom property in Elk Point, although the map on the booking page actually shows it in Richland, which is about ten minutes north of Elk Point.

The tree house sits on an 80-acre nature and lists for $301 per night.

Grain Bin Getaway - Missouri Valley, IA Airbnb loading...

Iowa's top property is the Grain Bin Getaway in Missouri Valley.

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom rental sits at the foot of the Loess Hills, about 30 minutes north of Omaha.

It lists for $189 per night.

Dagaz Dome - Tofte, MN Airbnb loading...

In Minnesota, you can get in touch with the great outdoors at Klarhet’s Dagaz Dome in Tofte.

This one-of-a-kind geodesic dome has one bedroom and one bathroom and is just five minutes from the shores of Lake Superior.

It sits on a 25-acre lot and comes with its own chickens on site.

It lists for $373 per night.

