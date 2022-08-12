Check Out These OMG Airbnb Rentals in Iowa and Minnesota

When it first launched in 2008, AirBedandBreakfast.com was a totally new concept with just a few options for rental properties.

14 years later, the name has been shortened to Airbnb and the company is a massive success, with $6 billion in revenue and 5.6 million properties in more than 100,000 cities worldwide.

Along the way, the site has evolved with a number of specific search categories like Artic, A-Frames, Castles, Caves, Houseboats, Surfing, and even Windmills and Yurts.

The other search category that's getting a lot of attention is the OMG properties. Those are the ones that are so unique that they are hard to define.

Minnesota and Iowa each have OMG properties for you to rent.

Magic Studio at the Wolf House Airbnb loading...

Magic Studio at the Wolf House - Minneapolis

This 1,800-square-foot house in Northeast Minneapolis is painted with murals and covered with rocks.

It can accommodate up to four guests and has one bedroom with three beds and 1.5 bathrooms.

MAGIC STUDIO AT THE WOLF HOUSE

It starts at $239 per night.

Grain Bin #7 Luxury on Environmental Lake Airbnb loading...

Grain Bin #7 Luxury on Environmental Lake - Alexandria, Minnesota

This is part of an eight-grain property on the banks of Lake Charlie.

It has a private entrance and fresh industrial styling with a domed ceiling that follows the contour of the bin.

It can accommodate two guests and has one bedroom and one bathroom.

GRAIN BIN #7 LUXURY ON ENVIRONMENTAL LAKE

Rates start at $140 a night.

Grain Bin Lodge and Retreat Airbnb loading...

Grain Bin Lodge and Retreat - LeMars, Iowa

Iowa's lone OMG property is a 700-square foot grain just east of LeMars.

It has been converted into a rustic two-story getaway using reclaimed barn wood and includes a vintage retro kitchenette and a 500-square-foot open loft area.

The bin can house up to six guests and features six beds and one bathroom.

GRAIN BIN LODGE AND RETREAT

Rates start at $135 per night.

