All Aboard! Check Out Iowa’s One-of-a-Kind Airbnb Rental

As a kid, whenever you would see one of those long freight trains chugging down the tracks, you always waited excitedly for the payoff at the end (literally), when that tiny little caboose would make its appearance.

I'm not quite sure what the appeal was, but there was always a bit of mystery about what actually was going on inside that unique space.

Well, wonder no more. You can now spend the night in a restored caboose in northeast Iowa.

Get our free mobile app

On Airbnb, Superhost Jim has listed a restored caboose for rent in the Decorah area.

It sleeps up to four people with a queen bed and a pair of bunk beds.

There's also a refrigerator, microwave, a double burner hot plate, dishes for cooking, barware for cocktailing, and even the original conductor's chairs to watch the sunset over the adjacent horse pasture.

Rates begin at $147 per night and the property has already been reviewed 380 times with a 4.86-star rating out of five stars.

Check out the photos...

IOWA CABOOSE AIRBNB

One word of warning: don't expect to take a long, hot shower in the caboose. Due to limited space, there is only a six-gallon water heater.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)