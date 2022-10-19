You & Your Friends Can Be Kickin’ It At This Sioux Falls Home

Sometimes you just need a weekend to get away and chill out. Maybe you're looking for a new, "groovy" vacation spot for you and your friends. Whether you live in Sioux Falls or are visiting the city, there is an out-of-sight Airbnb you have to check out.

SoDak Stays is a local company that lists short-term rental properties throughout the state of South Dakota. The owners of SoDak Stays Albert & Kayla Huizing started this company just a little over a year ago. "After buying our first house in Sioux Falls and renting out our basement on Airbnb, we got the itch to do more! SoDak Stays started in 2021 and we love partnering with property owners to take everything off their hands including marketing, supplies, turnovers, guest communications, and more," says Albert & Kayla Huizing. Their main focus is to give "guests a unique & extremely hospitable experience when they visit our great state."

SoDak Stays offers a variety of properties from studio apartments to homes in the state of South Dakota. The next time you're looking for a place to stay for a weekend getaway, one home in Sioux Falls will make you feel like you're back in the 70s.

The Brady Haus is really a trip down memory lane. It is also a tribute to the beloved "Brady Bunch" television show. The home features a replica "decorative family staircase, where you can line up your crew for a memorable group photo. This space has room for 10, including two king beds, one queen, and queen over-queen bunk beds. Plus, enjoy a full kitchen, indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces, a workspace, and a hot tub."

Take a little walk inside this super rad pad in Sioux Falls. It could be your next vacation spot in the Sioux Empire!

Groovy Sioux Falls Airbnb