I Stayed in a Tiny House Airbnb With a Strange Toilet [PHOTOS]

Last weekend I stayed at an interesting Airbnb with the strangest toilet I have ever used.

I was in the Omaha area to work at and compete in a USPSA match. Also happening that weekend in Omaha was the College World Series, so my usual Super 8 cost $190 a night instead of it's normal $70 a night.

I went looking for a cheaper alternative since I only needed a place to sleep and a shower. I found a tiny house Airbnb that looked very clean, had high ratings, and had a shower and air conditioning.

When I rolled up to the tiny house on a goat farm west of Omaha I found a small trailer with a cabin on it that can be best described as farming hipster, if I can make up a term.

The back side of the tiny house had a window AC that kept me plenty cool on the warm and humid weekend. There was also a good oscillating fan provided that helped to get the cool air up to the sleeping area.

The stairway led up to the queen-sized bed. The stairs varied in size because they also created spaces for storage or decoration. I did trip and nearly fall a couple of times going up because the stairs were not all the same dimensions.

The bed, just being an average and not special queen mattress, was more than comfortable enough for me. It was just laying on a platform since there was definitely no vertical space for a box spring. I slept with my head to the side of the house that had the roof pitched up.

I didn't have a guest but the "living room" did have a couch that folded into a bed. I don't think I ever even sat on it. I was only there to sleep and shower so the only sitting I did was on the very interesting toilet. More on that in a bit.

There was also a small refrigerator, sink, and microwave (not pictured.) The sink doubled as a dishwashing sink and a bathroom sink. It was a smart square basin of a sink to install because it held the few dishes I needed when I did wash them. It was perfect.

The toilet in this tiny house was by far the most interesting thing. I was perplexed when I lifted the lid only to find another lid covering the toilet. It is a composting toilet. The solid waste is collected and used for compost. The urine is collected and disposed of separately.

Underneath the second lid, I found two holes. A small one for going #1, and a much larger one that was collecting #2 in a pile of cedar wood chips, similar to what you would put in a hamster cage. If you are wondering, it did not stink at all. In fact, after using it for a deuce, I turned the agitator with the crank handle the dozen times that Chad instructed me too and not only was there no smell, but it mixed everything up well enough that you couldn't really tell I had used it.