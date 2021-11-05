Which is Sioux Falls’ Most Expensive AirBnB Rental Property?

Next time you're driving through downtown Sioux Falls, do yourself a favor and head west a few blocks into the city's Cathedral Historic District, where you'll find some of the most breathtaking homes you'll ever see.

The area is located between Prairie Avenue and Spring Avenue from west to east and 4th Street to 10th Street from north to south.

This part of town is also where you'll find Sioux Falls' most expensive AirBnB rental property.

It's listed on the site at 'Historic Victorian Inn Downtown'.

It features eight bedrooms and six bathrooms and can accommodate as many as 16 people with six queen beds and seven single beds, plus a sofa bed and two air mattresses.

The home, at 117 North Duluth Avenue, was built in 1888, which actually pre-dates South Dakota's statehood by a year.

It was once owned by grocer Bernard Carland McCrossan, who emigrated from Ireland to the United States in 1870 when he was 24 years old. He lived in Chicago, Pierre, Deadwood, and Sundance, Wyoming, before settling in Sioux Falls in 1887.

He passed away in October of 1903 at the age of 57.

118 years later, it will set you back more than $1,000 a night to rent his former home.

On the AirBnB website, the property lists for $1,439 per night, but if you book a week-long stay, you'll save 25 percent, dropping the nightly rate to $1,151.

When you add in a $295 cleaning fee, $1,263 service fee, and $1,670 in occupancy taxes and fees, your total bill for the week is $11,287.

A LOOK INSIDE SIOUX FALLS' MOST EXPENSIVE AIRBnB RENTAL PROPERTY

The property features several modern amenities that Bernard couldn't have possibly dreamed of more than a century ago, including WiFi, air conditioning, washer and dryer, gas grill, and even an EV charger for an electric vehicle.

Three people have reviewed the property so far, giving it a score of 4.67 out of 5.

