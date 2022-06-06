Incredible Views Surround This South Dakota Tiny Home Airbnb

Sometimes less is more. In the case of this tiny house Airbnb in the Black Hills of South Dakota, it's less square footage and more natural beauty.

A gentleman named Thomas is offering this newly built tiny house next to Custer State Park. How big, or small is the house? It doesn't matter when you see the incredible South Dakota landscape that surrounds the tiny house.

According to Thomas, you can "experience unique views of rock formations while you drink your morning coffee." He says the area offers great hiking, and biking and you might just see a buffalo. The home sits near an ATV trail and kayak rentals are close by. All of this is only a two-minute to downtown Custer.

The tiny home features several amenities like a queen size bed in the loft. The living room offers great natural light and beautiful views. There is a full-sized washer and dryer, a full-size bathroom, and a wrap-around deck with a grill. Two TVs are in the home, but I bet you wouldn't be spending much time watching them.

Check out the awesome pics below!

Custer Tiny Home Airbnb