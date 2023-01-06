What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why

Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'

Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that are left off of the list from RoadandTrack.com (MSN).

The city that was named on the list was none other than Custer, South Dakota.

The town of just 1,919 per the 2020 census is located just under an hour drive Southwest of Rapid City.

Here's the write-up on the small town from the article:

Custer, SD

This teeny-tiny town is one of the most unique and distinctive in the U.S., with its plethora of saloons, inns, and of course, restaurants slinging steak. It also serves as the gateway to Needles Highway where you can truly take in the awe-inspiring landscape of the American West. If you’re looking for a landing place before venturing out to landmarks like Crazy Horse, or natural beauties like Spearfish Canyon, or neighboring towns like Deadwood, by all means, call Custer home for a few days.

Must do: Take a drive along Needles Highway before coming back for a great meal in Custer.

As someone who spent some of his first Western South Dakota exploration in Custer, I would highly recommend it as well.

It is a unique small town that has a lot to offer from top-tier food and tourism activities, which of course include nearby Custer State Park.

If you haven't had the chance to check it out yet, be sure to add it to your future visits out West in the Mount Rushmore State.

Sources: MSN.com - Road & Track and Custer, SD Wikipedia

Get our free mobile app