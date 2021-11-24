If you've got family or friends visiting this holiday season and you don't want to put them up in a hotel or, heaven forbid, have them sleeping at your place then you're probably in the market for a good vacation rental property in the greater Sioux Falls area.

Finding just the right place can be a little tricky, but if you're trying to secure lodging and there are pets in the equation that can add a number of obstacles to the booking process.

Luckily, Sioux Falls is one of the best places to find rental places that will welcome four legged family members.

Get our free mobile app

CertaPet.com did a deep dive into Airbnb listings from around the country, focusing specifically on properties that advertised themselves as 'pet friendly'.

To make sure the results were an apples-to-apples comparison, they used the same search criteria:

Stays between December 26, 2021 and January 2, 2022

Searches for 'Entire House' with at least one bedroom and one bathroom

Selecting 'Pets Allowed' in the filters

When considering those properties, Sioux Falls was in elite company.

South Dakota's largest city was the fourth-cheapest for pet friendly properties in America, averaging $133 per night.

Places I found ranged from a 'cozy studio two bedroom, one bath' in the area of North Cliff Avenue for $52 per night to a 'four bedroom, two bath' home in Southwest Sioux Falls for $309 per night.

Sioux Falls wasn't the only South Dakota town that ranked highly among pet friendly accommodations on Airbnb. Deadwood checked in with the 16th most properties in the country - 1,679 per 100,000 people.

A LOOK INSIDE SIOUX FALLS' MOST EXPENSIVE AIRBnB RENTAL PROPERTY

Sioux Falls Solarium Airbnb