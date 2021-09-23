Don’t Miss The Solarium On This ‘Groovy’ Sioux Falls Airbnb

This Airbnb in Sioux Falls is described by the owner as a "newly renovated, mid-century home." Keyword; "mid-century." One look at the pictures and you can see that the owners thankfully didn't go for an ultra-modern look. The renovation took the home back to look how it might have in the 1960s. Groovy!

But not everything in the home is stuck in the 60s. As you will see in the gallery below, when it comes to the appliances and TV, they are right up to date.

Get our free mobile app

The listing says the home is located close to the heart of Sioux Falls and is only blocks away from the interstate and bike trail.

The next renter will be staying in the top half of this split-level home. The owners live in the bottom half, but they say there are no shared spaces in the house so you will be completely private. Only the backyard is shared.

The space has two bedrooms and one bath that features a tub with air jets. There is a large formal dining room featuring a hand-painted mural done by a local artist that flows into the living room and kitchen.

Oh, and you have to see the feature of the home, the solarium. It's the perfect place to get cozy with a book on a rainy day or take in the sun rays without fighting off bugs.

All of this 60s goodness can be had for a very reasonable $129 per night. Everything for your stay is provided, just bring your toothbrush!

Sioux Falls Solarium Airbnb