Milbank South Dakota Man Charged Arrested for Murders

A Milbank, South Dakota resident is in custody and charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

Officials with the Milbank Police Department and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation were both called to a residence in Milbank, South Dakota on the morning of December 15 for a welfare check. Both agencies learned from a separate source that there may be deceased individuals inside the residence.

Get our free mobile app

Law enforcement officials discovered two people deceased inside indicating their injuries were consistent with homicide violence.

It was also learned that one of the victims was pregnant.

After further investigation by DCI, the Milbank Police Department, and Grant County Sheriff's Office, 57-year old Brent Hanson of Milbank was arrested.

Hanson is being held on three charges of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder. He is in custody on a $5 million cash-only bond.

Source: South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: