Will Sioux Falls See $18.50 Minimum Wage?

The current minimum wage in South Dakota is $9.45 per hour, but will that change for one business in January?

Call them trendsetters. And, making headlines since 2009, Hobby Lobby is once again giving their employees a raise. Starting January 1, 2022, Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc. will raise its minimum full-time hourly wage to $18.50.

The current South Dakota minimum wage is $9.45 per hour. Across the county Washington, D.C. pays out the most for hourly workers at $15.20 and California $14.00.

With 956 retail stores, Hobby Lobby continues to be a leader in over 80,000 arts, crafts, hobbies, home accent, seasonal, and custom framing products.

In Sioux Falls, Hobby Lobby relocated from 41st Street to Lorraine Drive on Lake Lorraine. Will its employees see their hourly wage increase to $18.50 next month?

In a phone call to the local outlet, General Manager 'Gary' would not comment on the wage increase or the number of full-time staff Sioux Falls has.

In a recent press release Hobby Lobby founder and CEO, David Green said, “We have a long track record of taking care of our employees. In 1998, we made the decision to close our stores on Sundays, and at 8:00 p.m. the rest of the week, to provide employees time for rest, family, and worship. We’ve also worked hard over the years to provide the best pay and benefits in retail, which has allowed us to attract and retain an outstanding group of associates to serve our devoted customers.”

