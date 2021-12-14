South Dakota Sandwich Makes List of 99 Best in America

Sometimes in a world that's getting too fancy for its own good, you need something basic to remind you how good the simple things can be.

Food Network has compiled a list of the 99 best sandwiches in America and there are some options that are way out there.

Get our free mobile app

MORE: FLASHBACK: When ‘Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives’ Came to Sioux Falls

In New Orleans, they're crazy about the Muffuletta, which is Italian salami, olive salad, cheese, Italian ham, and sesame-sprinkled bread with a sprinkle of freshly minced garlic.

In Louisville, Kentucky it's all about the Benedictine, which features a combination of cream cheese, cucumber juice, onion juice, and seasonings into a spread.

Visitors to Northern California's Napa Valley rave about the Croque Madame, which is boiled ham between slices of sweet pain de mie, topped with grated cheese, baked, fried, or grilled, covered with Bechamel sauce, finished off with an egg on top.

In Chicago, they can't get enough of the Jibarito, which features crusty Spanish bread with sliced tomato and topped with a thin layer of fillings like Jamon Iberico, Manchego cheese, and chorizo.

Google Maps Street View

On the other end of the spectrum, you'll find the one and only South Dakota sandwich to make the elite list and it's about as basic as it comes.

At the Wheel Inn in Watertown, the Hot Beef Sandwich has been the star of the show for more than 50 years.

It's served open-face with mashed potatoes (real, not instant) and chunks of seasoned roast beef sandwiched between two slices of white bread, all smothered in homemade gravy.

PHOTO: JhaRee M Yelp

This five-star Yelp review tells you everything you need to know:

Best hot beef special I ever had- -peeled potatoes, wonderful gravy, tenderest beef imaginable. Triple yum.

It doesn't get much better than the 'triple yum'...

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?