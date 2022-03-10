South Dakota Girl’s State Basketball Tournament Begin

Basketball fans across South Dakota will continue their support this week as the State High School Girl's Tournaments get underway at three different sites.

The South Dakota High School Activities Association has first-round play beginning Thursday, March 10 with the championship games on Saturday, March 12.

Class AA will be in Rapid City at the Ice Arena at The Monument.

11:00 AM Sioux Falls Washington vs Sioux Falls Jefferson

12:45 PM Rapid City Stevens vs Rapid City Central

5:00 PM Sioux Falls O'Gorman vs Sioux Falls Lincoln

6:45 PM Brandon Valley vs Harrisburg

The site of the Class A action will be held in Brookings at Frost Arena.

Noon Wagner vs Red Cloud

1:45 PM Lakota Tech vs St. Thomas More

6:00 PM West Central vs Dakota Valley

7:45 PM Hamlin vs Sioux Falls Christian

Watertown's Civic Arena will host the Class B tournament.

Noon Aberdeen Roncalli vs Virbor-Hurley

1:45 PM Corsica-Stickney vs White River

6:00 PM De Smet vs Aberdeen Christian

7:45 PM Wall vs Faith

The South Dakota Boy's State Tournament will be held March 17-19 in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, and Aberdeen.

