South Dakota Truck Stop Fuel Pumps Will Soon Need Updating

If you are a child of the '70s, chances are you remember when gas stations around the country were in a quandary centered around a key piece of their everyday equipment. The fuel pump price indicator.

Remember, when many station owners went out with a piece of tape and put the number one up before the price per gallon? It was a stark indicator that things were about to get REAL with the price of gas.

Get our free mobile app

I remember Wayne, at the Conoco in Kennebec standing with a calculator in hand, ready to calculate the dollar amount of gas I just dumped into Dad's pickup.

That pain, at the pump, was real. Especially for the gas stations. They replaced pumps and installed new equipment.

I just got off the phone with my son Jake, who drives a truck. He said he filled up the truck yesterday. He mentioned that he put $960 worth of diesel in a truck yesterday. Here's where it gets interesting. He said, the pumps only go up to $999.99.

Today's price for diesel was $4.95 here in Sioux Falls today. That price won't have to go up much more before truck drivers will have to stop pumping, finish their transaction, then card up again and finish filling.

Oh, there is good news though. While they're standing there pouring fuel they get the opportunity to watch the whole feed. You know the one that touts a hotdog for sale inside the store.