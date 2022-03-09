10 Weird Habits Every South Dakotan Will Defend To The Death
If you are a true South Dakotan you will do all of these things without question. It's who you are. Can I have a Hallelujah!?
10 Weird Habits Every South Dakotan Will Defend To The Death
10 Weird Habits Every South Dakotan Will Defend To The Death
From Frybread to Pheasants - Here are South Dakota's Official State Things
Every state in our nation has chosen things that represent the state in one way or another to be official state things. Like a flower, or animal. South Dakota is no different.
The Mount Rushmore has a state flower. But did you know we also have a state tree and a state fish? Yes, we even have a state code.
Here is what we have so far in Wyoming. Thanks to the South Dakota Secretary of State's Office for the info: