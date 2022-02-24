Why A South Dakotan Says ‘Minnesota Nice’ Is A Lie

Minnesota Nice is a lie. Before you shoot the messenger, hear me out.

To be clear; I'm not saying that people in Minnesota are not nice. But I can say with 100% certainly that the phrase is a big lie. It sets up an unrealistic expectation of Minnesota and some people say it's a code word for passive-aggressive behavior.

Just say it; 'Minnesota Nice'. It sounds like a touristy catchphrase that was thought up by a low-level executive in the board room of some huge advertising agency in New York City. I imagine the conversation went like this, "Aren't all those people in the flyover states 'nice'? Let's say 'Minnesota Nice', they'll love it out there!"

'Minnesota Nice' is a generalization and sets up unrealistic expectations. It assumes that outsiders who visit the state would expect everyone in Minnesota to be 'nice', whatever that means.

I'm sure most Minnesotans would gladly help a stranger jump-start their car, but they probably wouldn't let that stranger live in their house rent-free. Would an outsider think that's rude?

Some say that 'Minnesota Nice' is passive-aggressive. It's like when your neighbor is friendly to your face then they blast you to everyone else about how you're a terrible person. Let's be real; backstabbing and gossip happen in every state!

So why is 'Minnesota Nice' a lie? Because at the end of the day, it's a generalization since Minnesota doesn't have the magic formula on how to change basic human behavior and make everyone nice.

However, I do believe other states could learn how to be a little 'nicer' from Minnesota and the flyover states.

