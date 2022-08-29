Famous Actor / Comedian says ‘Minnesota Hospitality Is NOT Nice’!

Quote: “I thought I wanted to get outta L.A. After being in Minnesota for an hour I want to go right the F#@! back.” *WARNING! LANGUAGE*

In this youtube video titled “We went to Minnesota and Drama Ensued As Soon As We Landed” you can tell this famous actor and his son were not enjoying the Minnesota Nice hospitality.

Michael Rapaport is a famous actor and stand-up comic.

You may know him from the TV shows Only Murders In The Building, Boston Public, My Name Is Earl, Friends, ER, Big Bang Theory, Atypical, and others.

In a recent video posted on Michael Rapaport's youtube page, you can see that Rapaport and his son Dean Collins were triggered by about everything they encountered before and after they got off the airplane in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis...you know the Twin Cities...with a combined population of about 4 million people.

Rapaport's son Dean isn't very good with geography. His dad tried to explain they were in the Twin Cities to which the lad states, “I thought Mississippi was Minneapolis. I thought Minneapolis was in Mississippi.”

Things get even worse for them once they arrive at an “upscale” Minneapolis hotel.

The F-bombs are flying fast and furious by the time they get to the hotel's restaurant when daddy and son agree that “Midwest hospitality is not nice. Everybody here is just weird.”

Well...there ya go then. Perhaps everyone would be happier if you just left. Have a nice day.