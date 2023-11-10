4-South Dakota Hiring Events: Sioux Falls, Yankton, Rapid City, Watertown
Stroll Sioux Falls, Tour de Yankton, Hire The Hills, Walk-In Watertown
You are wanted! South Dakota businesses all across the state are showing their job openings and would like to visit with you about coming to work.
As you scan locations the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation points out your pick of jobs in South Dakota at four upcoming hiring events.
Yankton
Tour de Yankton - November 14
Take a virtual tour of open job positions in Yankton on Tuesday, November 14, from 2:00 PM-5:00 PM.
Rapid City
Hire The Hills - November 15
The growing economy in the Black Hills is drawing several employment opportunities. The next event will be represented by these companies:
- Black Hills Bagels
- Burlington
- Complete Weddings + Events
- Friendly Horizons Assisted Living and Memory Care
- Hagen Glass
- Holiday Inn Rapid City Downtown
- Pennington County Emergency Services Communications Center
- Qdoba Mexican Eats
- Rapid City Discovery Programs
- Texas Roadhouse
- Time 2 Shine Cleaning Services
Applicants are invited to meet with these businesses on Wednesday, November 15, from 12:00 PM - 2:30 PM MST at 2330 North Maple Ave., Suite 1.
Watertown
Walk-In Watertown - November 15
Area business partners representing Beacon Center, Goodwill of the Great Plains, and Ritalka Inc. will be available from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at 2001 9th Ave. SW, Suite 200.
Watertown business partners for November are Beacon Center, Goodwill of the Great Plains, and Ritalka Inc.
Interested individuals seeking help with a resume or cover letter before the event can call the Watertown Job Service at 605-882-5131 to speak with a job advisor. To view open positions before the event, visit southdakotaworks.org.
Sioux Falls
Stroll Sioux Falls - November 16
Employers will conduct on-the-spot interviews, schedule interviews and/or tours of their work sites, along with making job offers. Some of the Sioux Falls businesses that will be looking to speak with you include:
- Aerostar
- Amesbury Truth
- Avera Education and Staffing
- Dairy Queen
- Ross Dress For Less
LOOK: Best counties to raise a family in South Dakota
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Where people in South Dakota are moving to most
Gallery Credit: Stacker