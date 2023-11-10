Get our free mobile app

Stroll Sioux Falls, Tour de Yankton, Hire The Hills, Walk-In Watertown

You are wanted! South Dakota businesses all across the state are showing their job openings and would like to visit with you about coming to work.

As you scan locations the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation points out your pick of jobs in South Dakota at four upcoming hiring events.

Yankton

Tour de Yankton - November 14

Take a virtual tour of open job positions in Yankton on Tuesday, November 14, from 2:00 PM-5:00 PM.

Rapid City

Hire The Hills - November 15

The growing economy in the Black Hills is drawing several employment opportunities. The next event will be represented by these companies:

Black Hills Bagels

Burlington

Complete Weddings + Events

Friendly Horizons Assisted Living and Memory Care

Hagen Glass

Holiday Inn Rapid City Downtown

Pennington County Emergency Services Communications Center

Qdoba Mexican Eats

Rapid City Discovery Programs

Texas Roadhouse

Time 2 Shine Cleaning Services

Applicants are invited to meet with these businesses on Wednesday, November 15, from 12:00 PM - 2:30 PM MST at 2330 North Maple Ave., Suite 1.

Watertown

Walk-In Watertown - November 15

Area business partners representing Beacon Center, Goodwill of the Great Plains, and Ritalka Inc. will be available from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at 2001 9th Ave. SW, Suite 200.

Interested individuals seeking help with a resume or cover letter before the event can call the Watertown Job Service at 605-882-5131 to speak with a job advisor. To view open positions before the event, visit southdakotaworks.org.

Sioux Falls

Stroll Sioux Falls - November 16

Employers will conduct on-the-spot interviews, schedule interviews and/or tours of their work sites, along with making job offers. Some of the Sioux Falls businesses that will be looking to speak with you include:

Aerostar

Amesbury Truth

Avera Education and Staffing

Dairy Queen

Ross Dress For Less

