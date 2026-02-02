We're creeping our way closer to the end of the regular season of South Dakota High School hoops.

Before long, we'll be previewing the SoDak 16, and discussing which teams are the front-runners to win a State Title.

We have another fresh prep basketball poll to break down this week, as the Lincoln boys and BV Girls remained atop their respective AA classes.

Here's a look at the latest polls:

Boys

Class AA

1. Lincoln (22) 12-0 110 1

2. Roosevelt 11-1 84 2

3. Watertown 11-1 46 5

4. Harrisburg 8-3 43 4

5. Huron 9-3 17 RV

Receiving votes: Tea Area 16, Spearfish 14.

Class A

1. West Central (21) 15-0 219 1

2. SF Christian (1) 11-1 198 2

3. Clark/Willow Lake 13-2 173 3

4. Hamlin 10-2 146 4

5. St. Thomas More 9-3 133 7

6. Lennox 7-5 91 6

7. Vermillion 9-4 86 9

8. Mahpiya Luta 12-2 59 5

9. Groton Area 9-4 46 8

10. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 8-2 18 RV

Receiving votes: Pine Ridge 15, Flandreau 8, Stanley County 8, Sioux Valley 5, Dakota Valley 1, Wagner 1.

Class B

1. De Smet (13) 10-2 209 2

2. Castlewood (5) 12-2 192 3

3. Viborg-Hurley (3) 12-2 182 1

4. Freeman (1) 12-2 155 4

5. Wall 11-3 134 5

6. Aberdeen Christian 9-2 90 6

7. Parkston 12-2 75 8

8. Wessington Springs 10-4 68 7

9. Deubrook Area 10-2 44 10

10. Sully Buttes 9-4 23 9

Receiving votes: Estelline-Hendricks 16, Lyman 10, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 7, Leola-Frederick Area 4, Bridgewater-Emery 2, Centerville 2.

Girls

Class AA

1. Brandon Valley (22) 11-0 110 1

2. O’Gorman 10-1 88 2

3. Washington 10-1 66 3

4. Stevens 11-2 31 5

5. Aberdeen Central 9-4 30 4

Receiving votes: Mitchell 4, Jefferson 1.

Class A

1. Mahpiya Luta (22) 14-0 220 1

2. Hamlin 11-1 193 3

3. Lennox 11-1 168 2

4. Wagner 11-2 160 4

5. SF Christian 11-3 131 6

6. Clark/Willow Lake 11-1 101 7

7. Sioux Valley 11-2 99 5

8. Roncalli 11-2 55 9

9. RC Christian 14-2 41 RV

10. St. Thomas More 11-3 18 RV

Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 14, West Central 7, Lakota Tech 3.

Class B

1. Lyman (20) 13-0 217 1

2. Parkston 12-1 188 2

3. Bennett County (2) 10-2 177 3

T-4. Colman-Egan 13-0 140 5

T-4. Ethan 10-1 140 4

6. Centerville 13-2 113 6

7. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 12-1 91 7

8. Chester 12-2

--

