Bret Michaels Is Coming to South Dakota This Weekend

Bret Michaels is going to be a very busy man this summer.

He and his band Poison are getting ready to head out on The Stadium Tour, playing 35 dates across the country from June to September alongside Def Leppard, Motley Crue, and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts.

But before that, Bret is coming to South Dakota.

His 2022 solo tour makes a stop in Watertown, Saturday (March 26) night.

The show is at Studio 212 in Watertown.

General admission tickets are $50 (plus taxes and fees) and $75 for VIP (plus taxes and fees).

Michaels' musical career began in the early 1980s in his hometown of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania when he formed the band Paris with drummer Rikki Rockett and bass player Bobby Dall.

They changed their name to Poison in 1984 and after running through a series of lead guitar players, moved to Los Angeles, where C.C. DeVille joined the group later that year.

From 1986 to 1993, the band released four studio albums, the first three lading in the top three on the Billboard chart.

Those albums produced ten top 40 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, including the chart-topping 'Every Rose Has Its Thorn' in 1988.

He also has four solo albums to his credit.

Over the past 15 years, Michaels has branched out into television, starring in his own VH1 reality dating show Rock of Love for three seasons from 2007 to 2009.

In 2010, he won season three of NBC's Celebrity Apprentice, and in 2020 Michaels competed as 'Banana' on season three of The Masked Singer on FOX.

Michaels, a longtime diabetic, survived a near-fatal stroke and brain hemorrhage in 2010.

