South Dakota Makes WORST List For Drunk Driving
This news is sobering for all in South Dakota. And, there is nothing good about it. The Rushmore State has the highest number of DUI arrests per 100,000 licensed drivers (879.12), ranking the state second among the worst states for drunk driving, according to a new ranking by Forbes.
Just like cancer and heart disease, you may know of someone who has been affected by drunk driving, losing their life or loved ones.
Worst States For Drunk Driving
Outside of South Dakota, the highest numbers are seen in Montana ranking them number one the worst state for drunk driving. Texas, Wyoming, and North Dakota round out the top five.
The metrics used in the Forbes report finds South Dakota has the eighth-highest rate of drunk drivers under age 21 involved in fatal crashes. We have more than one-third of traffic deaths caused by drunk driving.
Risk Of Driving Drunk
The risk of driving after or while you are drinking is not worth it. You are putting your life, and the lives of others at risk when you get behind the wheel.
Your alcohol impairment will surely land you in jail and possibly lose your driving license. And, good luck finding decent car insurance rates in the future.
South Dakota Penalty For DWI
According to the Minnehaha County State's Attorney's office, the maximum penalty for DWI in South Dakota is one year in the county jail and a $2,000 fine, or both. Additionally, one’s driver's license is revoked for a period of up to one year from conviction. Multiple DWI convictions can result in a felony conviction and time in the state Penitentiary.
Is there any good news in all of this? None.
